New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate Tuesday said it has attached assets worth Rs 751.9 crore as part of its money laundering investigation against the Congress party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper.

A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against the newspaper's publisher Associated Journals Ltd. and its holding company Young Indian, the central probe agency said in a statement.

"Investigation revealed that Associated Journals Ltd. (AJL) is in possession of proceeds of crime in the form of immovable properties spread across many cities of India such as Delhi, Mumbai and Lucknow to the tune of Rs 661.69 crore and Young Indian (YI) is in possession of proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 90.21 crore in the form of investment in equity shares of AJL," it said in a statement.

The ED had questioned and recorded the statements of Congress' first family Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and that of president Mallikarjun Kharge in this case.

