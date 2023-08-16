New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has challenged anticipatory bail granted to Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, in a money laundering case.

The ED has claimed a violation of bail conditions imposed by the court while granting bail to him. The plea of ED is pending before the Delhi High Court.

This case pertains to alleged money laundering in the purchase of a London property worth 1.9 million pounds. Vadra and his close aide Manoj Arora were granted anticipatory bail on April 1, 2019.

Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain granted two weeks time to ED to file an additional affidavit. The bench will hear the matter next month.

The counsel for ED submitted before the bench that the agency would file an additional affidavit showing the violation of bail conditions by Robert Vadra.

It was alleged by the ED that Vadra was not cooperating with the investigation. It had said that it wanted to interrogate him in custody. The agency has claimed that the money chain was directly linked to him.

On the other hand, this submission was opposed by the counsel appearing for Vadra. He had said that he is cooperating and appeared before the ED whenever he was summoned.

Robert Vadra had opposed the plea in his reply. It is stated that there is no evidence of non-cooperation. It was also stated that all the documents related to the case have been seized by the agency and therefore there is no apprehension of tampering with the evidence.

He was not a flight risk. He had no intention to flee the country. He himself returned to India after reading the media report, the reply had stated.

The trial court had granted anticipatory bail to Robert Vadra, imposing certain conditions including he shall cooperate and will join the investigation as and when called by the agency. (ANI)

