Donald Trump Slams Pope Leo XIV As ‘Weak on Crime and Terrible for Foreign Policy’, Claims ‘He Wouldn’t Be in Vatican Without Me’

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 11 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday conducted raids at residence of former Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee, who is accused in teacher recruitment scam case

The ED had earlier issued three summons to Chatterjee; however, he didn't appear even once before the investigative officer. The investigative agency has filed multiple cases against him with respect to the recruitment of Primary Teachers, SSC Assistant Teachers and SSC Group C and D staff.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Karunya KR-749 Lottery Result of April 11, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Partha Chatterjee was booked by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the scam where around 26,000 teachers and other school staff were recruited by the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC).

The entire recruitment was later held illegal by the Calcutta High Court, and subsequently, the High Court's decision was also upheld by the Supreme Court, which had termed the recruitment as "tainted" and based on "large-scale fraud".

Also Read | Delhi Airport Dog Attacks: DIAL Issues Advisory After Rise in Stray Dog Incidents, Urges Passengers To Avoid Feeding Animals.

In July 2022, the ED arrested Chatterjee, the former West Bengal Education Minister and TMC leader. Chatterjee was previously lodged at the Presidency Correctional Home in May this year. The Enforcement Directorate had earlier recovered over Rs 21 crore in cash from the house of an associate of Chatterjee.TMC had suspended Chatterjee from the party after his arrest.

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier recovered over Rs 21 crore in cash from the house of an associate of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee. TMC had suspended Partha Chatterjee, arrested in the teacher recruitment scam in the state, from the party and removed him from all party posts.

In May 2025, the Supreme Court had directed the West Bengal government to grant sanction for prosecuting TMC-leader Partha Chatterjee and other persons accused in the cash-for-jobs scam in the State.

Meanwhile, in November 2025, Chatterjee was granted bail and released after three years and three months after being arrested in connection with a teacher recruitment scam case. He was granted bail by a lower court. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)