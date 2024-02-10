Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI): Sameer Wankhede, the former zonal director of Mumbai's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday said that he has full faith in the judiciary after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a money laundering case against him.

The Enforcement Directorate has initiated the case, acknowledging a CBI FIR that alleges a Rs 25 crore bribe demand by Sameer Wankhede from superstar Shah Rukh Khan's family to spare his son in the drugs on cruise case.

Wankhede expressed surprise that the ED's Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) is based on a CBI FIR, which is currently under question before the Bombay High Court. He refrained from commenting further as the matter is subjudice and stated that he would give the appropriate reply in court at the right time.

"ED had registered the said ECIR in 2023. It is surprising that this ECIR is based on the CBI FIR which is already under question before the Bombay HC. Since the matter is subjudice, I don't intend to comment anything further. I will give the appropriate reply in the court at the appropriate time. I reiterate that I have full faith in the Indian Judiciary. Satyamev Jayate," Wankhede said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case against Sameer Wankhede, the former zonal director of Mumbai's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), officials said on Saturday.

In addition to Wankhede, three other NCB officers have been summoned for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.

"ED registered a case against former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede. ED has now started an investigation into the money laundering case against Sameer Wankhede. ED has also summoned three NCB officers for questioning," said the Enforcement Directorate.

Last year, the CBI booked Wankhede for allegedly demanding Rs 25 crore as a bribe for not framing Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-crime case. The agency said that the deal was closed for Rs 18 crore, adding that Wankhade's assets were not proportionate to his known sources of income.

Other corruption charges against Sameer Wankhede and other NCB officials were also in process. The FIR copy said he was not able to justify expenses made during his foreign visit.

Wankhede has alleged that he was being punished for being a patriot.

Wankhede raided Cordelia Cruise and arrested actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, in an alleged drug case. (ANI)

