By Shailesh Yadav

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Rohini Jail inmate Sukesh Chandrashekar for allegedly duping the wife of former promoter Ranbaxy Shivinder Mohan Singh of Rs 200 crore, a source told ANI.

A money laundering case has been registered against Chandrasekhar and his aides Deepak Ramdani and Pradeep Ramdani and others for duping Aditi Singh, wife of Shivinder Mohan Singh.

The ED has registered the case based on the FIR registered by Delhi Police, alleging that she was cheated of Rs 200 crore by a man posing as a Home Ministry official who promised to help with her husband's cases.

According to sources, ECIR was registered on August 8 a day after Delhi Police registered an FIR against Chandrashekar.

The ED will register one more ECIR in the case where Japna Singh, wife of Malvinder Singh was also cheated of around Rs 4 crore by conmen Chandrashekar and his aides.

According to sources in ED, this case of duping had surfaced in June during an ongoing investigation of a money laundering case against the Singh brothers.

"During the scrutiny of bank accounts, details connected with Shivinder Singh surfaced. ED found a suspicious transaction of Rs 50 crore to a Hongkong based account. When ED official's asked for the details about this transaction Aditi Singh was unable to give any satisfactory explanation about the Rs 50 crore transaction," the sources said.

"When ED officials grilled them then they came to know that this was the last payment to conman Chandrashekar who had posed as a government official and wanted to help the Singh brothers get bail and come out of jail. Aditi Singh revealed that they had paid Rs 50 crore through banking channels and it was the last installment of Rs 200 crore," they added.

The sources said that Singhs had paid Rs 150 crore cash in three tranches to Deepak and Pradeep. "All the cash payment was made in Delhi," they said.

ED sources said that after duping Aditi Singh, Chandrasekar and his associates tried the same trick on Japna Singh, wife of Malvinder Singh.

"When ED started tracking the calls then it was revealed that these phone calls were spoofed ones," they said.

ED sources said that Chandrashekar is the mastermind and had spoofed the Ministry's landline numbers using software to make the victim believe the call came from the Ministry.

"After a thorough investigation, ED officials informed the wives of Singh brothers that they had been duped by a conman and advised them to file an FIR to Delhi Police. After that Aditi Singh went to Delhi Police and an FIR was filed," they added.

The ED had arrested Shivinder and others in a money laundering case on December 12, 2019. Since then the Singh brothers are in jail. (ANI)

