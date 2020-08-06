Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) is interrogating Samuel Miranda, an associate of Rhea Chakraborty over the latter's properties, sources said.

Chakraborty has also been summoned by ED in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. She has been asked to appear before the agency at ED's Mumbai office on August 7.

Also Read | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Announces Ex-Gratia of Rs 4 Lakh Each for Kin of Four People Who Dies Due to Lightning Strikes: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 6, 2020.

The agency had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by KK Singh, the late actor's father, against actor Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

In his complaint, Singh had alleged that around Rs 15 crores was withdrawn from Sushant's bank account in the last one year and transferred to "accounts that had no links with him".

Also Read | 'Tharoorosaurus': Shashi Tharoor's Latest Book Is Collection of 'Quirky' Words And Stories Behind Them.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

The investigating agency booked 6 accused and others in sections including criminal conspiracy, abetment of suicide, wrongful restrain, wrongful confinement, theft, criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal intimidation.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Days after Rajput's death, Chakraborty said she was the "girlfriend" of the 'Dil Bechara' actor while requesting a CBI inquiry in the case.

Chakraborty has also approached the Supreme Court for transfer of investigation to Mumbai in the FIR registered against her in Patna.

In a video statement released by her lawyers earlier, Chakraborty said that she has faith in the judiciary and she will get justice.

"I have immense faith in God and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice. Even though horrible things are being said about me in the electronic media. I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers as the matter is sub judice. Satyamev Jayate. The truth shall prevail," she said in the video statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)