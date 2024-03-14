Ranchi, Mar 14 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate has summoned former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren's press adviser Abhishek Prasad, Preeti Kumar, wife of a senior IAS officer, and DSP Pramod Mishra for questioning in money laundering investigation linked to alleged illegal mining and land deals in the state, official sources said on Thursday.

Prasad has been asked to depose at the federal agency's Ranchi office on March 18, Mishra on March 19 and Kumar on March 20, they said.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Man Arrested for Sharing Defence Information of Strategic Importance With Female Handlers in Pakistan.

Sources said their statements will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Prasad, alias Pintu, had appeared before the ED on February 9 and 10 for questioning in the same case, officials said.

Also Read | International Day of Mathematics 2024 Date, Theme, History, Significance and Facts: Everything You Need To Know About the Day That Celebrates Mathematics.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)