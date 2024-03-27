New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday issued summons to Aam Aadmi Goa president Amit Palekar, among others, in connection with the Delhi Liquor Policy case.

Along with the AAP Goa chief, Ramarao Wagh, Datta Prasad Naik and the president of Bhandari Samaj - Ashok Naik have also been summoned, asking them to join the investigation tomorrow.

Also Read | Sanjiv Bhatt Convicted: Gujarat Court Convicts Former IPS Officer in 1996 Narcotics Case.

However, AAP sources have said that the ED is spreading lies.

"ED is spreading lies. Dutt Prasad Naik and Ashok Naik are not AAP leaders, but BJP leaders. ED has become a joke today. This is only a political weapon of the BJP," AAP sources said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Couple Arrested in Bhopal After Video Showing Them Beating Elderly Woman With Wooden Scale Surfaces.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a petition moved by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest and also challenging the ED remand granted by the trial court while refusing to grant any immediate relief.

The court, while fixing matter for April 3, further stated that any release order from custody will amount to enlarging the accused/petitioner/ Arvind Kejriwal on bail or interim bail, as an interim measure. The writ jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution of India is not a ready substitute for recourse to the remedy of bail under Section 439 of the Cr.P.C. ordinarily.

The Delhi High Court will also hear a public interest litigation (PIL) praying for the removal of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from holding the post of chief minister of the government of NCT of Delhi on Thursday.

The bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora is scheduled to hear the matter on Thursday.

The ED arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case linked to a money laundering case and remanded the next day to the ED till March 28.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi excise policy case 2022, which was later scrapped. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)