New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted search operations at 26 premises across multiple states, including Goa, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha and Delhi in connection with an international narcotics money laundering case, the agency said.

The ED's Panaji zonal office launched the search operations early on Friday, and the searches are still underway at these locations linked to the suspects in the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

"The search has a connection with ECIR/PJZO/02/2025 (Madhupan Suresh Sasikala and others), pertaining to illegal international narcotics trafficking and laundering of proceeds of crime. The searches were carried out pursuant to the ECIR registered by the ED on the basis of an FIR registered by the Anti-Narcotics Cell, Goa Police, under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, involving trafficking of narcotic substances in commercial quantities," said the ED in a statement.

ED said the search operations have revealed the existence of a well-organised inter-state drug trafficking syndicate. Further, the distribution of narcotic substances on a business-to-business (B2B) basis has been traced across multiple states, namely Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and Kerala.

Further, during the course of the search operations, the ED seized a substantial amount of cash, along with narcotic substances, including Charas and other contraband, as well as incriminating documents and digital devices.

"Analysis of the seized digital devices and documents has revealed evidence indicating a large-scale supply of narcotic substances, including MDMA, Ecstasy, Hash, Kush, Shrooms, Rashol Cream, Cocaine, Super Cream, etc., within India and across multiple states," said the ED.

Besides, the agency said a systematic use of courier and postal channels for the transportation of narcotic substances, channelisation of proceeds of crime through UPI, bank transfers, cryptocurrency, and cash transactions, and layering and concealment of proceeds of crime through the use of complex financial channels have also been unearthed.

"The investigation has further revealed linkages with suppliers and the active involvement of multiple associates and facilitators in the narcotics supply chain and laundering of illicit proceeds," it said.

Further, the ED is in the process of sharing pertinent information emerging from the investigation with other relevant Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) for appropriate action in accordance with the law.

The ED said it remains committed to dismantling organised drug trafficking networks and choking the financial channels utilised for laundering proceeds of crime. (ANI)

