New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday launched search operations at five locations across Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan's Jaipur in connection with a major drug trafficking investigation linked to the seizure of 82.53 kg of cocaine.

The agency initiated the raids around 7 am with multiple ED teams simultaneously carrying out searches in coordination with local police units.

Also Read | Bihar Election Result 2025 Constituency-Wise Winners List: Seat-Wise List of Winning Candidates From BJP, RJD, JDU, Congress, AIMM and Other Parties in Bihar Assembly Elections.

The operation is part of the agency's ongoing probe into a suspected international narcotics network responsible for routing high-value cocaine consignments into India, said the officials. The latest action comes amid a series of high-profile drug interdictions across the country in recent months.

Enforcement agencies, including the ED, NCB, and DRI, have intensified their crackdown following multiple large seizures at ports, airports, and logistics hubs. Investigators believe that organised syndicates have been attempting to leverage shell companies, hawala channels, and courier networks to push narcotics into metropolitan cities.

Also Read | Jawaharlal Nehru Birth Anniversary 2025: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to India's First Prime Minister on His 136th Jayanti.

The ED is examining financial trails connected to the 82.53-kg cocaine haul, which officials say may be linked to money laundering, overseas financiers, and local handlers.

Searches being carried out since early Friday are expected to yield documents and digital evidence crucial to mapping the full chain of the drug cartel. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)