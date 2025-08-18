Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], August 14 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday seized assets worth Rs 73.72 crore, including cash, shares and properties, during searches at 10 locations in Punjab, Haryana and Maharashtra in a money laundering case linked to Viewnow Infratech Limited and its director, Rahul Anand Bhargava.

In a post on X, ED wrote,"ED, Jalandhar conducted a search operation on 14.08.2025 under the provisions of PMLA, 2002, at 10 residential and commercial premises in Punjab, Haryana, and Maharashtra in connection with a money laundering investigation related to Messrs Viewnow Infratech Limited, its director Rahul Anand Bhargava, and other related individuals and entities."

"During the search operation, cash amounting to 23.90 lakh rupees, electronic devices, and incriminating records were seized, and shares worth 63.49 crore rupees and immovable properties worth 9.99 crore rupees were attached. A total of 73.72 crore rupees worth of assets were seized/attached," the post added on X.

Meanwhile, on August 15, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Patna Zonal Office, conducted search operations in connection with the illegal supply of liquor in Bihar, the agency stated in a release on Thursday.

The searches were carried out at seven locations in Gurugram, Ranchi, Naharlagun, Namsai and Muzaffarpur.

According to the ED release, cash amounting to Rs. 75.6 lakh, along with several incriminating materials, documents and digital devices, was recovered and seized during the operation.

The ED stated that it had initiated the investigation on the basis of multiple FIRs and a chargesheet filed under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, by the Bihar Police in connection with the illegal supply of liquor in the state. Additionally, they had leveraged these associated entities to open multiple bank accounts through which they received payments from buyers of the illegally supplied liquor in Bihar, thereby generating proceeds of crime, the ED said. (ANI)

