New Delhi, March 17: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 18 in a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), official sources said Sunday. This is the second case registered under the anti-money laundering law in which the 55-year-old politician, also the national convenor of Aam Aadmi Party AAP, has been called. Arvind Kejriwal Summoned by ED: Enforcement Directorate Issues Fresh Summons to Delhi CM for Questioning on March 21 in Excise Policy Case

ED Summons Arvind Kejriwal in Another Money Laundering Case

#WATCH | Delhi: AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi says, "Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal received another summon yesterday evening by the ED...They have asked him to join some investigation related to Delhi Jal Board...We are unaware of the case registered by the ED in this… pic.twitter.com/dgC9DuvaPR — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2024

He has been issue notice for questioning in the Delhi excise policy linked money laundering case too. Kejriwal has skipped eight summons in this case till now, terming them illegal.

