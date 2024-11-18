Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has condemned the tragic deaths of two Hindu girls, aged 15 and 17, in Pakistan's Islamkot area. The girls, identified as Hema and Venti, were found hanging from a tree.

The incident has caused outrage and fear among local Hindus. Kalyan also expressed concerns over the atrocities faced by Hindus in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

"It pains a lot to see, our Hindu sisters in Pakistan going through such atrocities and losing their lives. Every time I see such news about the plight of Hindus in Pakistan and Bangladesh, it pains me deeply. I pray for Hema and Venti's departed souls with tears," Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM said on X.

He was responding to information posted by "INSIGHT UK" which reported that two Hindu girls, aged 15 and 17 years old, were found hanging from a tree in Pakistan's Islamkot. Insight UK also questioned the failure of international bodies like the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to address such incidents.

"In Islamkot, Tharparkar, a tragic incident occurred where two young Hindu girls, Hema and Venti, aged 15 and 17, were found hanging from a tree. This event has instilled a state of fear in the local area. Hindus across the world are outraged and concerned over the safety and rights of Hindus and other minorities in Pakistan who face relentless persuasion from Islamists," Insight UK posted on X.

Insight UK describes itself as a social movement addressing issues concerning British Hindus and Indians in the United Kingdom.

Earlier in the month, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had condemned the attacks on the Hindu community in Chittagong, Bangladesh and said that such actions would only create more tensions in the community.

Jaiswal, during a weekly media briefing, urged the Bangladesh government to ensure the safety of Hindus. (ANI)

