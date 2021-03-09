Jaipur, Mar 9 (PTI) Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi on Tuesday said the education in Sanskrit colleges in the state has almost collapsed due to absence of teachers.

"If teaching posts in Sanskrit colleges remain vacant then people will lose their interest in Sanskrit," Joshi said, intervening in a question raised by BJP legislator Satish Poonia on the matter.

The Speaker suggested that temporary teachers can be involved in Sanskrit colleges as it is done in other colleges.

"The vacant posts indicate that all Sanskrit colleges would collapse," he said.

In his reply, minister Subhash Garg said that amendment is being made in the rules and smooth classes would run with the help of guest faculty.

Garg informed the House that there are 13 acharya-level and 17 shastri-level colleges under the department. Around 118 posts of professors and lecturers are lying vacant against a sanctioned strength of 218.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)