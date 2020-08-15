New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that education has a key role in the making of self-reliant, modern, new and prosperous India, and the new education policy will instil new confidence.

"Education has a key role in the making of Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant), modern, new and prosperous India. So, we have brought the new education policy after three decades that has been welcomed throughout the country, which instils new confidence," he said while addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 74th Independence Day on Saturday.

In his speech, PM Modi also said that the government will soon unveil a new cybersecurity policy. "Within next 1000 days, over 6 lakh villages will be connected with a fiber-optic network; we will soon unveil a new cybersecurity policy."

The Prime Minister had hoisted the national flag before delivering the customary address to the nation from the Red Fort on the 74th Independence Day. (ANI)

