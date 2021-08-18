New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will honour 44 selected meritorious teachers on Teacher's Day on September 5 this year.

The Union Ministry of Education, Department of School Education and Literacy, has published a list of the selected teachers from across the country for the National Awards to Teachers, 2021.

The award is given every year to provide public recognition to meritorious teachers working in primary, middle, and secondary schools. (ANI)

