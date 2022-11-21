New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday highlighted the need for industry, academia and policymakers to work together to create a future-ready workforce for the 21st century and drive economic growth and social welfare.

Speaking about NEP 2020, Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan said that the National Education Policy 2020, a philosophical document in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is under implementation. From early childhood to higher education and skill development, we are working to ensure holistic learning at all levels, he said while addressing the National Council Meeting of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Also Read | Dengue Cases in Delhi Rise, Infection Tally Crosses 3,000 Mark This Year.

The Minister further said that the education system should break barriers and empower students. "We are introducing education in mother tongue and local languages to make education ecosystem more inclusive," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said from the ramparts of the Red Fort about the need for wealth creators in the society. The government must play the role of facilitator with the spirit of minimum government, maximum governance, the Minister added.

Also Read | Modi Government Takes Big Action Against Khalistani Movement, NIA Arrests Terrorist Carrying Reward of Rs 5 Lakh From Delhi Airport.

Pradhan said, "Our wealth creators have also to play an important role in developing the workforce of the 21st century. He called upon the industry to create an enabling ecosystem in line with the spirit of the National Education Policy 2020."

He stated that by creating the right knowledge demand, investing more in research and development, focusing on re-skilling and up-skilling of the existing workforce, the members of the industry can contribute to creating a more vibrant workforce and building the future of India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)