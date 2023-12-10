Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 10 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that educational institutions should not become mere platforms for distributing degrees but should emerge as mediums for the holistic development of students.

Unveiling the statue of former Block Chief of Bansgaon Babu Chaturbhuj Singh at Jawaharlal Nehru Postgraduate College, the Chief Minister said that in any field of life, whoever is engaged in work should adhere to their civic duties with a sense of national priority. This is the only way the vision of a self-reliant India can be realised.

Also Read | Bihar Caste Survey Has Issues That Need To Be Resolved, Says Amit Shah; CM Nitish Kumar Seeks Special Status to State.

CM Yogi mentioned that Babu Chaturbhuj Singh had a tendency to struggle with adverse circumstances. He was a senior social worker, standing by every individual in times of joy and sorrow.

"Engaging in activities in both favourable and unfavourable situations, he remained dedicated to advancing issues connected with public welfare with intensity. During a period when government encouragement was low, the establishment of a degree college in the Bansgaon area was a dream," CM Yogi added.

Also Read | Goods Train Derailment in Maharashtra: Seven Wagons of Freight Train Derail Near Kasara; Many Trains From Mumbai Diverted (Watch Video).

CM Yogi said that at that time, under the guidance of Justice KD Shahi, Babu Chaturbhuj Singh took upon himself the responsibility for establishing this college. In no time, a degree college was built here.

He mentioned that students coming out of educational institutions should not have doubts about their future. They should have clear goals from the beginning. The responsibility for this lies with educational institutions and teachers.

He emphasised that every path leads to its destination, and to reach the destination, educational institutions must become a means of guidance. For this, students also need to work hard.

The Chief Minister advised students not to adopt shortcuts to reach their goals in life. The shortcut route will become the cause of weakness. It won't provide stability in life.

"Development can bring change to people's lives. Whenever development happens, there are immediate challenges. For example, when a road is constructed, encroachments are removed. This may cause inconvenience to some people for a short period, but in the long run, every section of society benefits from it," he stated.

He also said that the poison of caste was the cause of the country's slavery.

"Some people still want to divide society in the name of caste. They are making an evil attempt to spread the poison of caste in society for their political selfishness. We need to be cautious of such people. No one will benefit from this poison," Yogi remarked.

In the programme, CM Yogi also released the souvenir of Jawaharlal Nehru Postgraduate College. Additionally, the female students who got gold medals by scoring the highest marks in the examination were also honoured.

Former Vice Chancellor Professor Harikesh Singh, BJP Regional President Sahajanand Rai, MLAs Shriram Chauhan, Rajesh Tripathi, BJP District President Yudhishthir Singh, State President of BJP Kisan Morcha Kameshwar Singh, former MLA Raghavendra Singh etc. were present at the event. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)