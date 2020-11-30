Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 30 (ANI): All schools, colleges and higher education institutes in Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed till December 31 according to an order issued by the Union Territory administration.

"Class 9-12 students can visit schools on a voluntary basis. Cinemas can open with 50 per cent capacity. 100 guests are allowed in marriage functions," the UT administration said.

"All schools, colleges, higher educational institutions (including Anganwadi centres), etc will continue to remain closed till December 31, 2020 except training institutions run by the central/state government," the UT administration further said in its order.

Online/distance learning shall be permitted, the UT administration further said.

It further said that 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff shall be permitted to be called to schools for online teaching/tele-counselling and related work, in areas outside containment zones only.

The administration has allowed students of classes 9 to 12 are permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the containment zones only, on voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers.

Higher education institutions will be permitted only for research scholars and PG students in science and technical streams requiring lab/experimental works.

Social and other gatherings have already been permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, outside containment zones only.

The administration further said that religious places shall continue to remain open for public, subject to the SOP already issued in this regard. Religious processions and large religious gatherings shall however continue to remain strictly prohibited.

No restrictions on the entry of passengers, travellers by road, rail or Air. However, they will have to undergo compulsory COVID-19 antigen test. (ANI)

