Thane, Jul 25 (PTI) Educationist and NCP leader Mahadev Chowghule died after suffering a cardiac arrest in a hospital in Mumbai on Saturday, his family members said.

He was 76.

Also Read | Gujarat | Severe Waterlogging in Several Parts of Ahmedabad Following Rainfall; See Pics: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 25, 2020.

Chowghule, a resident of Bhiwandi, was the chairman of the Maharashtra State Probation and After Care Association, headquartered at Pune.

He had worked as vice president, NCP, Thane district.

Also Read | Congress to Hold Nationwide Online Campaign 'Speak Up for Democracy' on Sunday Against BJP's 'Constant Attempts' to Topple Elected Govts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)