Jammu, Oct 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Wednesday said greater efficiency in governance would be the key motive behind the upcoming fourth phase of the back to village (B2V) programme.

The first phase of the first-of-its-kind initiative to reach out to the people at the grassroots level was held from June 20-27, 2019 across 4,483 panchayats. It had witnessed tremendous response from the public.

The B2V2 programme was held from November 25-30, 2019, which was followed by the third phase from October 2-12, 2020.

Charing a meeting of administrative secretaries including the civil and the police administration here, Mehta impressed upon the officers that public feedback about the working of government offices in the local areas shall be a significant component of the outreach programme under B2V4.

He urged them to ask the public about the promptness and efficiency of services offered to them by the government departments.

The chief secretary also stressed on creating awareness among masses about all online portals and services offered by the administration.

The officers were asked to display prominently in each gram panchayat the name and number of services available online for digital literacy of the villagers, an official spokesman said.

Mehta also stressed on holding convergence meetings of all the departments at the panchayat level for ironing out any of the issues hindering development in these villages.

He called for making it a monthly feature in each panchayat.

Other initiatives talked about by the chief secretary to be reviewed by the visiting officers includes the issuance of golden cards, door to door collection of waste in villages, swachh grameen, PMAY-Grameen, saturation of self-employment schemes, working of public distribution system, land passbooks, digitisation of revenue records, playgrounds in panchayats, Jal Jeevan Mission, functioning of youth clubs, social welfare and other centrally-sponsored schemes, the spokesman said.

Earlier, Principal Secretary, Information and Higher Education Department, Rohit Kansal said the programme is tentatively scheduled to be held in the last week of this month while a ‘Jan Abhiyan' will be held a week before that.

