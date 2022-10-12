Mumbai, October 12: The Chennai police recently arrested two people for allegedly selling painkillers to youth in Coimbatore. As per reports, the police seized nearly 500 painkillers from the two accused. While the police did manage to arrest two, four accused fled from the spot. The arrested accused have been identified as M Shivashankar and V Karthick.

Police officials said that the accused are residents of Velandipalayam and Rathinapuri. According to a reports in the Times of India, the incident came to light after the police received a tip-off. Acting on the tip, a team of Rathinapuri police station reached the crematorium in Sampath Street where some people were selling painkillers to the youth.

The team found six people at the crematorium, however, four accused fled from the spot when the cops tried to catch them. The police managed to arrest two accused. Cops said Shivashankar worked with a medical shop while the other accused Karthick sells vegetables.

The cops retrieved 500 painkiller tablets from their possession. When questioned, the two accused confessed to selling the tablets which youngsters bought in order to get high. Acting on a complaint filed by sub-inspector Kasthuri, the police filed a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The arrested accused were produced before a court which remanded them judicial custody. The police have also launched a search to nab the four absconding accused.

