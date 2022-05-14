Amritsar (Punjab) [India], May 14 (ANI): Punjab Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh on Saturday said that efforts are being made to bring under control the fire that broke out in Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar.

While talking to the mediapersons, he said "All arrangements have been made to bring the situation under control. We are examining the reason for the fire."

Also Read | UP CM Yogi Adityanath Takes Stock of the Preparations Ahead of PM Narendra Modi's Arrival in Kushinagar.

Earlier on Saturday, a fire broke out in the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar.

Fire Officer Lovepreet Singh had said, "Initially, the fire broke out in the transformers. Eight fire tenders reached the spot. The fire is under control. No injuries have been reported." (ANI)

Also Read | .

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)