New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): AIIMS Director M Srinivas has praised AIIMS New Delhi's endeavour to seek National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accreditation for its laboratories and called it a step in the right direction.

He appreciated the efforts being made by departments to achieve NABL accreditation for their respective laboratories, informed a press release on Wednesday.

Also Read | Bihar Migrant Killed in Anantnag: Labourer Raju Shah Shot Dead by Terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir (Watch Video).

The AIIMS Director said that the effort aims to encourage and expedite the process of acquiring NABL accreditation for labs. A timeline of July 31, 2024, has been fixed after consultation with the core team spearheading the NABL accreditation process.

"AIIMS New Delhi stands committed to providing quality services in all aspects and embracing of mandatory NABL accreditation for all laboratories of AIIMS New Delhi is further testament to the same," the release stated.

Also Read | Ghulam Nabi Azad Not to Contest Lok Sabha Elections from Anantnag-Rajouri Seat.

Further, it is the endeavour of AIIMS New Delhi to optimise utility and use of available equipment and machines across Departments for patient care services.

The Department of Laboratory Medicine often maintains redundancy of critical equipment required for various investigations, and such equipment is essential to maintaining uninterrupted patient care services.

Similarly, the CT scan, being referred to as non-operational, is pending condemnation and has already completed its useful life span. However, to ensure uninterrupted patient care services, a new CT scan has already been operationalized in Surgical Block to cater to the patient's needs. Also, AIIMS continues to procure additional state-of-the art diagnostic equipment as per the needs of the patients and the availability of appropriate infrastructure.

To facilitate early diagnostics for patients, AIIMS New Delhi has, in the past year, increased the operational timings of all diagnostics to the maximum feasible level with existing resources. This has resulted in making available an additional 15-25 per cent slots for patients, the release added.

Apart from this, AIIMS New Delhi has also commenced the tender process for construction of a new Super Speciality OPD Block in its Masjid Moth Campus, which will result in the addition of approx. 1,10,000 square feet of space for diagnostics, including 4 CT Scans, 4 MRI Machines and specialised laboratories. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)