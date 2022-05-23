Chandrapur (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 (ANI): Efforts to douse off the massive fire that broke out in a wood depot of a paper mill in the Ballarpur area on Sunday are still underway.

Speaking with ANI, Ballarpur Tehsildar Sanjay Rainchwar said that the fire began at 4 pm on Sunday, and although the fire has been brought under control, it has not been doused completely.

"It (fire) came under control at 6 am today. We are still dousing the fire and will try to totally douse it by evening today," he said.

"We received info at 4 pm yesterday about the fire in a wood depot of a paper mill in the Ballarpur area of Chandrapur. We inspected the site at 5 pm and found that Ballarpur fire brigades will not suffice to control the fire. We then called more fire brigades from various other municipalities," Rainchwar added.

Earlier today, the Tehsildar had informed that as many as 25 fire tenders are engaged in the fire dousing operation.

"The reason for the accident is yet to be ascertained," he said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI).

