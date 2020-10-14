Hyderabad, Oct 14 (PTI) Telangana registered 1,446 fresh coronavirus cases and eight related fatalities, taking the tally of infections in the state to 2.16 lakh.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for 252 of the fresh cases, followed by Rangareddy 135, Medchal Malkajgiri 131 and other districts, a state government bulletin said on Wednesday, providing data as of 8 PM on October 13.

The toll rose to 1,241 with eight deaths.

The state has witnessed a declining trend in COVID-19 cases as the fresh infections reported were at sub-2,000 levels during the past several days.

The number of people recovered from the infectious disease has also been more than the new cases.

The bulletin said 40,056 samples were tested on October 13.

Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 36.64 lakh.

The samples tested per million population was 98,445, it said.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1.91 lakh, while 23,728 were under treatment.

The recovery rate in the state rose further to 88.45 per cent, while it was 87 per cent in the country, it added.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.57 per cent and 1.5 per cent at the national level.PTI SJR

