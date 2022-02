Saharanpur, Feb 14 (PTI) A 70-year-old woman undergoing treatment in a hospital here, came to a polling booth in an ambulance to cast her vote during 2nd phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

Naresh Chauhan was taken to the polling booth on a stretcher, and she exercised her voting right.

BJP corporator Puneet Chauhan told PTI that his mother is seriously ill but she has "expressed her wish to cast vote".

"As per her desire, an ambulance was arranged, so that she could be taken to the polling centre at the Satyug Ashram Inter College. She was then taken on a stretcher by four persons and she exercised her voting right," Chauhan said.

After casting her vote, she was taken back to the hospital, where she is undergoing treatment, the Saharanpur Municipal Corporation corporator said.

The BJP leader said that he did not want his mother to cast her vote in this condition, but since she expressed her desire to vote and it was honoured.

