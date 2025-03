Thane, Mar 23 (PTI) An 85-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by setting herself ablaze in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Friday at Sarvodaya Nagar in Ambernath township, an official said, adding that the woman, identified as Parvatibai Raghav Ahire, was apparently fed up of her life.

She allegedly doused herself in kerosene at then set herself on fire at her residence, the official from Ambernath West police station said.

The woman's daughter-in-law returned home in the evening and found her lying burnt and motionless in the balcony. She rushed her to a nearby hospital where doctors declared the woman dead on arrival, he said.

The body was sent for postmortem and the police registered a case of accidental death, the official said.

A probe was on into the circumstances leading to the incident, he added.

