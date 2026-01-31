Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 31 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh government has dissolved elected Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) across the state following the expiry of their tenure and has constituted administrative committees to run Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Samitis and Zila Parishads until elections are held.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Panchayati Raj on Saturday the tenure of existing elected representatives of PRIs in Himachal Pradesh expired on January 31, 2026. However, elections to reconstitute these bodies could not be conducted due to the application of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. The dissolution applies to the entire state, except Gram Panchayats and Panchayat Samitis in the sub-division Keylong of Lahaul-Spiti district, the sub-division Pangi of Chamba district, and four Gram Panchayats of Kullu district.

As per the notification, the PRIs are deemed dissolved under Sections 120 and 128 of the Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Act, 1994.

In exercise of powers under Section 140(3)(b) of the Act, the Governor of Himachal Pradesh has constituted committees to exercise the powers and perform the functions of the dissolved bodies. For Gram Panchayats, the Block Development Officer will function as Chairperson, while the Panchayat Secretary will act as Member Secretary. For Panchayat Samitis, the Chief Executive Officer will be the Chairperson, with the Social Education and Block Planning Officer or a nominated official as member, and the Panchayat Inspector or Sub Inspector as Member Secretary. For Zila Parishads, the Chief Executive Officer will serve as Chairperson, with the District Development Officer as Member and the District Panchayat Officer as Member Secretary.

The notification also clarified that for payments related to Central Finance Commission grants, the Member Secretary will act as the maker and the Chairperson as the checker for the respective Panchayats.

The order has been issued by the Secretary (Panchayati Raj) to the Government of Himachal Pradesh and circulated to all administrative secretaries, heads of departments, deputy commissioners, district development officers, district panchayat officers and block development officers across the state. (ANI)

