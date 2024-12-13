Nalchar (Tripura) [India], December 13 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha emphasised that elected local public representatives play a vital role in ensuring that the benefits of welfare schemes reach the last man in society.

CM Saha said this while handing over the benefits of various schemes to around 3,000 beneficiaries during a programme held at the Dasamighat ground, Nalchar on Thursday.

During the event, the CM also inaugurated a state-of-the-art mobile testing van and an ambulance, an initiative by local MLA Kishore Barman.

"The government is focused on developing the rural economy through the implementation of development programs. Various programs are being implemented by the state government for the welfare of the people," said Saha.

The CM highlighted that the government is working with a realistic approach to rural development in the spirit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

"Efforts are going on for the successful implementation of various schemes of the central and state governments to strengthen the rural economy," he said.

He also mentioned that the state's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is better than that of many other states, indicating a strong socio-economic condition in rural areas.

He added further that the benefits of the double-engine government are reflected in the various developmental works undertaken by the state government.

At the event, the Chief Minister distributed documents detailing the benefits and services of various developmental schemes of the central and state governments to the beneficiaries.

The meeting was also attended by Supriya Das Dutta, Sabhadhipati of Sepahijala Zilla Parishad, District Magistrate Siddharth Shiv Jaiswal, SP Sepahijala B J Reddy, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rupan Das, and other dignitaries. (ANI)

