New Delhi, December 12: A screening of 'The Sabarmati Report' movie on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus was disrupted on Thursday evening when stones were allegedly pelted at the attendees, claimed the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). The right-wing student organisation alleged that some students sustained minor injuries in the incident, which temporarily halted the screening before it resumed.

"Hundreds of students were watching the movie when some individuals began pelting stones. We have submitted a complaint to the university administration and plan to approach the Delhi Police," said JNU's ABVP wing president Rajeshwar Kant Dubey. The ABVP also accused the members of Left-affiliated organisations of being behind the incident. The ABVP issued a statement condemning the incident, calling it an attack by "anti-Bharat" and "anti-Hindu" forces.

"This event was an attempt to unveil the truth and spark discussions. The intolerance and insecurity shown by these elements reflect their inability to handle alternative narratives," the statement read. However, JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Dhananjay refuted the allegations, accusing the ABVP of orchestrating the incident to gain publicity for the film. "The ABVP's attempt to turn a flop film into a hit has failed. Their dramatics, including media intrusions and false accusations, have backfired. Ironically, the room they targeted belongs to Umesh Chandra Ajmira, ABVP's presidential candidate for 2024," he said, adding the JNUSU remains committed to opposing all forms of exploitation.

Separately, Yogesh Kumar, the president of Sabarmati Hostel, condemned what he described as an "aggressive intrusion" by the ABVP members during the screening. "They spread rumours about stone-pelting from the hostel and then stormed into the premises with a mob of 20-30 people and media cameras. They attempted to forcibly enter a room, harass its resident and record footage without consent," he alleged, comparing the incident to the violence during the 2020 fee hike protest. The JNU administration is yet to issue a statement regarding the incident.