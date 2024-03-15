By Vishu Adhana

New Delhi (India), March 15 (ANI): The countdown for the JNU student union election has begun, with 170 students filing nominations for four central panel positions in the student body.

The students' union has four central panel positions: President, Vice President, General Secretary, and Joint Secretary.

As per the data provided by the Election Committee, 45 nominations have been received for the president position, 43 for vice president, 38 for joint secretary and 44 for general secretary.

Besides the four main positions, other posts include councillors for each of the schools as well as a part-time councillor.

This year, 258 nominations have been filed for the position of councillors. The election committee refused to issue a party-wise list. JNUSU elections are conducted by students through an elected Election Committee.

The parties are also yet to announce their candidates.

The United Left representatives said their probable candidates are SFI's Umesh Kumar Yadav (President), DSF's Swati Singh, (Vice President) and AISA's Dananjay, (General Secretary) AISF's Santosh (Joint Secretary) for the four main positions.

The election is on March 22.

Since 2015, the left parties have been fighting the elections as one unit under the umbrella of the United Left.

The ABVP has also announced its potential candidates. ABVP's Arjun Anand, Umesh Chandra Ajmera, Govind Dangi, Manjul Pawar, Kavya Pal, Medha Singh, Deepika Sharma, Unnati Panjikar, A. S. Stalin, Kanishk Gaur, Abhishek Singh, and Akash Kumar Ravani are in the field as potential probable candidates.

"Among these names, the final four names will be selected to fight for the President, Vice President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary positions of the JNUSU Central Panel," ABVP said in a statement.

From the Congress-affiliated student outfit, the Nationa Students' Union of India (NSUI), Kunal Kumar, Shudhandhu Shekhar, or Farheen Zaidi may contest for the post of president.

ABVP has already begun the election campaign, with its workers reaching out to every student through hostel-to-hostel and class-to-class campaigns.

Additionally, ABVP is making the students aware of the positive activities carried out for student welfare in the past 5 years.

Meanwhile, JNU election committee has implemented the model code of corduct (MCC).Under the code, students are barred from using inflammatory remarks, wooing voters based on community, caste or religion, or spreading misinformation during campaigning.

The JNUSU elections are being held after a gap of four years. The elections were stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and could not be conducted thereafter.

The last JNUSU election was won by left-backed SFI candidate Aishe Ghosh in 2019.

The left students outfits had formed an alliance to contest in the 2019 polls under the banner of the United-Left Alliance, which included a coalition of AISA, SFI, DSF, and AISF. (ANI)

