New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday directed the West Bengal Government to appoint P Nirajnayan as the Director General (DG) and IGP of the state in place of the serving DG and IGP Virendra.

ECI has directed the state government that Virendra should not be appointed in the post which directly or indirectly relates to the conduct of the election. The commission's decision comes after it has reviewed the situation of poll preparedness today.

P Nirajnayan, a 1987-batch IPS officer is currently serving as DG and IGP, Administration, West Bengal.

On the other hand, Virendra, a 1985-batch IPS officer took charge as the DG and IGP West Bengal in June 2018.

West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

