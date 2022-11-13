New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): The Election Commission of India on Sunday prohibited the conduct of any exit poll and publishing the result of exit polls from November 12 to December 5, 2022.

The commission notified the period from 8:00 AM on November 12 to 5.30 PM on December 5 as the period during which conducting any exit poll and publishing results will be prohibited.

The polling was held for 68 constituency seats in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, and the counting of votes is scheduled to be taken up on December 8.

The state recorded around 74.54 percent voter turnout, as per an official announcement by the Election Commission. (ANI)

