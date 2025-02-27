New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): The elections for the positions of Chairman, Vice Chairman, and Executive Members of the Bar Council of India (BCI) are scheduled for March 2, 2025.

The nomination deadline is February 28, 2025, and candidates can withdraw their nominations by March 1, 2025.

This year's election is expected to be highly competitive, with members from multiple states actively preparing to contest for these key positions. The election atmosphere is charged with intense strategizing, lobbying, and strong competition among contenders, making it one of the most closely watched elections in BCI history.

At present, Senior Advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Manan Kumar Mishra from Bihar has held the Chairman's position for six consecutive terms, while Tamil Nadu's eminent lawyer, Senior Advocate S Prabhakaran, has been serving as the Vice Chairman for the last three years.

Additionally, Senior Advocate Apurba Kumar Sharma from Assam is currently serving as the Executive Chairman, and his position is also up for election.

In addition to the elections for Chairman and Vice Chairman, Executive Members of the Bar Council of India will also be elected during this process.

These newly elected Executive Members will then be responsible for electing the Executive Committee Chairman, a crucial position that plays a substantial role in shaping the council's policies and decision-making processes.

For the past six terms, Bihar has unopposedly held the position of BCI Chairman. However, a major shift is visible this time, as members from other states are actively preparing to challenge the stronghold. Despite this emerging competition, Mishra remains a formidable contender and is gearing up to contest once again.

His popularity among lawyers nationwide and his reputation as a strong link between the legal fraternity, the government, and the Supreme Court gives him an edge. He is widely regarded as a trusted representative of the legal community.

Similarly, the competition for the Vice Chairman and Executive member positions is expected to be equally intense, with multiple aspirants determined to enter the fray. With the battle intensifying and growing speculation about potential shifts in leadership, all eyes are on March 2, 2025, when the results will ultimately shape the future leadership of the Bar Council of India. (ANI)

