Palghar, Mar 21 (PTI) A junior engineer from state-run power distributor MSEDCL was caught taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh in Maharashtra's Palghar district, said an official from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday.

Atul Ashok Awhad (42) from Ashagad under the Dahanu sub-division of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) had demanded Rs 3 lakh to spare a cattle shed owner from action for stealing electricity, the official said.

The junior engineer brought down the bribe amount to Rs 2 lakh after negotiations, the official said.

Acting on a complaint, the ACB laid a trap and caught Awhad red-handed while accepting the bribe on Thursday, said ACB's DySP Harshal Chavan. The Dahanu police have booked Awhad under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

