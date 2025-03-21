Mumbai, March 21: A 27-year-old man suffering from "incurable" health issues died by suicide in Vasai after inhaling carbon monoxide inside his sealed bungalow in Vasai. Police discovered his body on Wednesday, March 19, after tracking his mobile location following a missing person complaint from his family. A chilling note on the door warned, "Carbon monoxide inside; don’t switch on the lights." Inside, officers found him wearing an inhalation mask connected to a gas cylinder, with a suicide note taped to the wall.

Authorities launched an investigation into the case, which was first reported after the deceased’s sister, based in Bengaluru, alerted Mumbai police about his disappearance via email, Hindustan Times reported. Tracking his last location to an old bungalow in Kaman, Vasai, officers arrived to find the house sealed with wooden planks and a strong odour coming from inside. Fire brigade personnel, equipped with protective gear, forced entry and discovered multiple gas cylinders systematically arranged in the room. Mumbai Shocker: Teacher Dies by Suicide by Jumping From Atal Setu; Harassment by Instant Loan App Agents Suspected.

Inside, police found another warning note on the bedroom door that read, "Carbon monoxide inside. Please don’t switch on lights. Call police." The man had taken extensive precautions to ensure no one else was harmed, securing the room before using a nebulizer to inhale the lethal gas. His suicide note expressed gratitude to his family while stating that his health condition, which had persisted for over a year, had made it impossible for him to work or live a normal life. Mumbai: Animation Company Executive Dies by Suicide in Vile Parle Hotel After Placing 'Do Not Disturb' Sign on Door, Blames Wife and Her Aunt in Suicide Note Left on Firm's Website.

Investigators have registered an accidental death case and are now probing how he obtained the toxic gas. A carpenter, who was hired to seal the windows two days before the incident, has given a statement to the police. Locals informed authorities that the man had been living alone in the bungalow for a year after previously residing in Powai. Officials are examining whether there were any external influences or factors leading to his decision, while his body has been sent for autopsy.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

