Berhampur (Odisha), Feb 8 (PTI) A 12-year-old ailing makhna elephant died in Odisha's Ganjam district on Wednesday, officials said.

The elephant was under treatment for days with a team of doctors from Nandankanan Zoo in Bhubaneswar attending to it, he said.

Also Read | Earthquake in Turkey, Syria: India's NDRF Reaches Gaziantep, Starts Search and Rescue Operation.

Despite all efforts, it died with infection in the mouth as the animal was not being able to eat, said Sudarshan Behera, the divisional forest officer of Ghumusar North.

The carcass was buried after post-mortem by a team of doctors, he said

Also Read | All India Muslim Personal Law Board Tells Supreme Court That Entry of Women Into Mosques for Offering Namaz Permitted.

The ailing elephant was found alone on January 3 in the area, which is at the tri-junction of Ganjam, Kandhamal and Nayagarh districts, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)