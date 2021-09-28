Chandigarh, Sep 28 (PTI) Farmers will make the BJP pay a heavy price for bringing the contentious farm laws in the bypolls to the Ellenabad Assembly segment, said senior Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Singh Chautala on Tuesday.

Chautala, who was his party's lone representative in the 90-member Haryana Assembly, had in January resigned as an MLA over the three central farm laws in solidarity with protesting farmers. He represented Ellenabad, a rural constituency.

"Farmers will make them pay a heavy price for bringing the black farm laws. The BJP-JJP combine will lose their security deposit," said Chautala.

"People will not even allow their leaders (BJP-JJP) to enter the constituency," he said.

Chautala claimed that people of Ellenabad will also reject the Congress, "which only sheds crocodile tears in the name of farmers".

On who will be INLD's candidate for the bypolls, Chautala said, "This will be decided by the people of Ellenabad. We will hold a meeting on October 3 and ask them. Whosoever they decide will be the party's candidate."

The BJP had forged a post-poll alliance with the JJP in 2019 after it fell short of the majority mark in the Assembly polls.

It remains to be seen which of the two allies will put up a candidate for the bypoll.

Pawan Beniwal, who earlier this month switched over to the Congress, was the BJP's candidate from the Ellenabad constituency in the last Assembly polls.

Beniwal had contested unsuccessfully against Abhay Chautala then.

Bypolls to three Lok Sabha seats and 30 assembly constituencies spread across 14 states will be held on October 30, the Election Commission announced on Tuesday.

The counting of votes will take place on November 2.

