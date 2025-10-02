Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 2 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday paid obeisance at Shri Hanuman Temple in the Jakhu area of Shimla and prayed for the peace, prosperity and well-being of the people of the State.

According to an official release, CM Sukhu also lit the effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhkaran, symbolising the triumph of truth and goodness over evil. During the event, the Chief Minister asserted that Dussehra embodies the victory of virtue over vice and called upon the people to come together to root out the menace of drug abuse from society.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Doctor, Pharmacist Suspended for Prescribing Banned Dextromethorphan Cough Syrup.

"Dussehra embodies the victory of virtue over vice. Just as Lord Rama defeated Ravana, we too must unite to defeat the modern-day menace of drug abuse, which is destroying our younger generation. Let this festival inspire us to stand together for a healthy and progressive society," the Chief Minister remarked.

Additionally, he also called upon people from all walks of life to rise above differences and contribute collectively in building a drug-free Himachal.

Also Read | 100th Anniversary of RSS: Sanjay Dutt Extends Greetings on RSS Centenary; Sangh Has Stayed True to Nation Building (Watch Video).

This occasion was attended by Shimla MLA Harish Janartha, Mayor Surinder Chauhan, Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal, Principal Advisor (Media) to the CM Naresh Chauhan, HIMUDA Vice Chairman Yashwant Chajatta, OSD to the CM Ritesh Kapret, Municipal Councillors, Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap and representatives of various organisations.

The celebrations at Jakhu drew a large number of locals and visitors, who witnessed the traditional burning of effigies, accompanied by chanting and festive cheer.

Earlier, during the celebrations of Vijaya Dashami, the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh stated that the festival of Dussehra is being celebrated with joy and happiness throughout the entire nation. He encouraged everyone to embrace the path of truth.

"The festival of Dussehra is being celebrated with joy and happiness in the entire nation...This is the festival of victory of good over evil. We all should follow the path of truth..." Sukhu told reporters (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)