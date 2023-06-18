New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the 1975 Emergency, imposed by the then Indira Gandhi-led Central government was a "dark period" in Indian history adding that millions opposed it with all their might.

" India is the mother of democracy. We consider our democratic ideals as paramount, we consider our Constitution as Supreme... therefore, we can never forget June the 25th. This is the very day when Emergency was imposed on our country. It was a dark period in the history of India. Lakhs of people opposed the emergency with full might. Many books have been written on these atrocities; the punishment meted out by the police and administration. The supporters of democracy were tortured so much during that time that even today, their mind shudders," PM Modi said during the 102nd episode of his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat'.

"Today when we are celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav we must also have a glance at such crimes which endanger the freedom of the country. This will make it easier for today's young generation to understand the meaning and significance of democracy," PM Modi added.

PM Modi also elaborated on the upcoming Rath Yatra in Odisha.

"June 20 is the day of the historic Rath Yatra. Rath Yatra has a unique identity all over the world. Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra is taken out with great pomp in different states of the country," PM Modi said.

"The Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha is wonderful in itself. When I was in Gujarat, I used to get the opportunity to attend the huge Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad," he added.

Lauding a Kerala native for using a Japanese technique 'Miyawaki' in the farming process, PM Modi said, "Japan's technique, Miyawaki is a very good way to make an area green if the soil is not fertile. This technique is slowly and gradually seen in India also."

"Teacher Raafi Ramnath from Kerala used this technique to create a mini forest called 'Vidyavanam' with over 115 varieties. Many students and people visit this Miyawaki forest. This technique is getting popular in the world and is being used in many countries. I appeal to all the people of the nation especially one who are living in the urban areas, to use this technique and learn more about this," the Prime Minister further remarked.

Highlighting the development of the dairy sector in Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi said, "The people of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir have done a wonderful job. Farming has been done in Baramulla for a long time, but there used to be a shortage of milk. The people of Baramulla took this challenge as an opportunity. A large number of people started dairy work here, PM Modi said. (ANI)

