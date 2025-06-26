New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale here on Thursday stated that the Emergency imposed in the country on June 25, 1975, was the "biggest blow to Indian democracy."

Hosabale was addressing a program on the 50th anniversary of the Emergency held at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, jointly organised by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (under the Ministry of Culture), Ambedkar International Centre

He remarked that during the Emergency, terms like "Socialism" and "Secularism" were forcibly inserted into the Constitution -- a move that needs to be reconsidered today.

He emphasized that the Emergency wasn't just a misuse of power, but an attempt to crush civil liberties. Millions were imprisoned and freedom of the press was suppressed. He said that those who imposed the Emergency and trampled the Constitution and democracy have never apologised. If they cannot apologise personally, they should do so on behalf of their ancestors.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, also present at the event, highlighted the significant role of RSS and its ideology in resisting the Emergency. He credited the sacrifices of RSS-inspired workers for safeguarding democracy. He accused Indira Gandhi of imposing the Emergency to cling to power and altering the fundamental character of the Constitution.

Gadkari noted that there was intense pressure on the press, Parliament, and the judiciary, creating such an atmosphere of fear that people could not even speak up for their rights. Efforts were made at every level to suppress democratic voices, and it is essential for today's generation to know the truth of that period.

Ram Bahadur Rai, Chairman of Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, said the Emergency should not be seen merely as a political episode, but its truth, reality, and consequences must be deeply understood.

He remarked, "The truth was that a frightened woman (Indira Gandhi) tried to scare an entire nation. The reality was that a controlled and repressive regime was created parallel to the democratic system. Ultimately, the people rejected this dictatorship and reinstated democracy."

Founder President of Rashtriya Swabhiman Andolan KN Govindacharya, Deputy Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Rajendra Shukla, former Union Minister Ashwani Choubey, RSS's leader Bhaiya Joshi, President of 'Hindusthan Samachar' Arvind Bhalchandra Mardikar, Member Secretary of IGNCA Dr Sachchidanand Joshi and Director of Dr Ambedkar International Center Akash Patil were present in the program. (ANI)

