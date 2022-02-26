Jaipur, Feb 26 (PTI) Representatives of various employees' organisations thanked Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday for reviving the old pension scheme for them, according to an official statement.

The representatives went to the chief minister's residence here to express their gratitude to him.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Class 10 Student Jumps to Death From His Residential Building in Faridabad After Bullied Over Sexuality.

Gehlot had announced the implementation of old pension scheme in place of the New Pension Scheme (NPS) for the employees appointed on and after January 1, 2004 in the state budget for the year 2022-23.

In the budget, the government also announced extending the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations to employees of corporations, boards, government undertakings, autonomous institutions and universities.

Also Read | Rajasthan: BJP Worker Vicky Arya Allegedly Murdered in Kota, 2 Held.

The employees' organisations also welcomed the government decisions on cadre restructuring for promotion and posting and removing salary discrepancy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)