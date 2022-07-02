Malappuram (Kerala) [India], July 2 (ANI): While senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was en route to the Nilambur area in Kerala on Saturday, he saw a bike hit a man and arranged the ambulance in the carcade to take him to hospital after first aid.

Gandhi is currently on a three-day visit to Kerala.

Earlier in the day, the Congress leader took a jibe at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday. He accused the CM's party CPI-M to have "connections with the BJP" due to which the CM never comes under the BJP-led Central government's line of attack.

He said that the Centre will not "won't use CBI, ED against Kerala CM because BJP and CPM have an understanding."

Speaking about his interaction with the Enforcement Directorate, the Wayanad MP said that he views the interrogation as a medal.

"When I was interrogated for 5 days, I wondered why they interrogated for 5 days and not for 10 days...I view my 5 days of interrogation as a medal. I hope they'll do it again," he said, while attacking the CPI-M government in Kerala.

Rahul Gandhi arrived to his constituency Wayanad a week after activists of SFI, the student's wing of ruling CPI(M), vandalised his office in Kalpetta. The Congress had alleged that the Wayanad MP's office was vandalised with the knowledge of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (ANI)

