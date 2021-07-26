Srinagar, Jul 26 (PTI) An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Aharbal area of the south Kashmir district following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

As the forces were conducting searches in the area, militants fired upon them, he said.

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official added.

The exchange of firing is going on and further details are awaited, he said.

