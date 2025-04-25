Srinagar, April 25: A gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said here.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Kulnar Bazipora area of Bandipora district following information about the presence of the ultras in the area, the officials said. Jammu and Kashmir Encounter: 5 Terrorists, 4 Policemen Killed in Kathua As Anti-Terrorist Operation Continues in Area.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding ultras opened fire on the security personnel. No casualties have been reported in the incident so far, the officials said adding further details were awaited.

