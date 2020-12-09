Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 9 (ANI): An encounter started in the early hours of Wednesday in the Tiken area of Pulwama, the Kashmir Zone Police said.

Police and security forces are engaged in the operation.

Also Read | UP CM Yogi Adityanath to Inaugurate Webinar on ‘Sustainable Development of Purvanchal’ on December 10 in Gorakhpur.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, West Bengal and Delhi Contribute to 54% of Active COVID-19 Cases in India: Health Ministry.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)