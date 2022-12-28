Visuals from Sidhra area of Jammu where an encounter is underway

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 28 (ANI): An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Sidhra area of Jammu on Wednesday morning, police said.

According to the said Jammu and Kashmir Police, two terrorists are suspected to be at the site of the encounter.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Monday, an over-ground worker of terrorists was arrested from the subdivision Mendhar in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch in a joint search operation by police and the Indian Army on Sunday, according to officials.

The police recovered one pistol along with some ammunition from his possession.

The police said that the arrested terrorist associate was a resident of Salwa and identified as Tayab Khan who was asked to stop by the security forces while he was coming from a forest area.

On December 25, terrorists opened fire targeting a civilian in Shopian.

The incident took place at Heerpora area of Shopian. Senior police officers rushed to the spot on receiving the information.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, preliminary investigation has revealed that the terrorists had fired on a civilian, identified as Waseem Ahmad Wani, a resident of Burihalan Heerpora area of Shopian in South Kashmir. (ANI)

