Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 8 (ANI): An encounter is currently underway between security forces and terrorists at the Check Cholan area of Shopian.

"#Encounter has started at Check Cholan area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," tweeted Kashmir Zone police earlier today.

Also Read | Google Chat in Gmail Gets Voice, Video Call Features.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)