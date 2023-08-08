Aurangabad, Aug 8 (PTI) The Government College of Engineering in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city has decided to offer minor degree courses in ancient water management systems, Indian metallurgy and Vedic mathematics under the New Education Policy (NEP) from the current academic year, an official from the institution said.

The syllabus has also been finalised and received approval, the official told reporters on Monday.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Youth on Secret Pizza Date With Girlfriend on Terrace Falls to Death While Trying to Hide From Her Father.

The college, which was established in 1960 and received autonomous status in 2006, has implemented the NEP from the current academic year, its principal Anjali Bhalchandra said.

The institution offers six major degree courses.

Also Read | Parliament Monsoon Session: Modi Government To Face No-Confidence Motion; Rahul Gandhi Likely to Open Debate in Lok Sabha Today.

From the current year, it will offer eight minor degree courses, including in subjects like ancient water management systems, Vedic mathematics, dramatics, Indian metallurgy and other topics, another official said.

The college currently has a staff strength of 60 against the sanctioned teaching staff number of 112, the official said.

The institution has managed to get adjunct faculties and is connecting to the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and the Babasaheb Ambedkar Technical University for getting the necessary staff, its board member Mukund Kulkarni told reporters.

The college has also received sanction for setting up a centre of excellence in the premises with a fund of Rs 5.05 crore, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)